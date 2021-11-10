Oregon reports 75 more COVID-19 related deaths, 5 from C.O.; 1,033 new cases

Weekly OHA report shows drop in cases, rise in deaths, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 75 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including five from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,730, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Four of of the newly reported deaths were from Deschutes County and one from Jefferson County. Several were 51 or 52 years old.

OHA also reported 1,033 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 376,372.

Reminder: State health officials to add more than 500 COVID-19 deaths due to technical error

Over the coming weeks, OHA will report approximately 550 deaths among people who died with COVID-19, but whose deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error.

This will result in higher death totals as the backlog is resolved.

Note: OHA will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, so employees may commemorate Veterans Day with family and friends. For this reason, there will be no Daily Media Release, Oregon Coronavirus Update or other OHA reports and communications tomorrow. OHA will be open regular hours on Friday.

There will also be no OHA e-newsletters, reports or other communications on Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday, Nov. 26.

Thank you for understanding.

COVID-19 weekly cases decline, deaths and hospitalizations rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 6,643 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 7. That represents a 16% decrease from the previous week and the fewest since the last week of July.

The overall incidence of reported COVID-19 cases in Oregon varied by county vaccination rate, but continues to be lower in counties with higher vaccination rates and the lowest in the five counties where the vaccination rates were more than 70%.

There were 378 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 313 last week.

There were 243 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 82 reported the previous week. This increase is a result of ongoing data reconciliation of COVID-19-related deaths that primarily occurred from May to August 2021, as reported last month.

There were 135,539 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. The percentage of positive tests was 6.4%, down from 7.4% the previous week.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 76 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 509, which is one fewer than Tuesday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (8% availability) and 281 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096 (7% availability).

11/10/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 56(8%) 24(7%) 2(2%) 13(15%) 9(15%) 1(10%) 2(4%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 281(7%) 51(3%) 6(1%) 72(12%) 34(8%) 10(20%) 59(14%) 49(41%)

St. Charles Bend reported 53 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with nine on ventilators. Nine of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, and 39 of the 53 total patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 20,547 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 2,692 were initial doses, 732 were second doses and 7,427 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,652 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,742 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,364,761 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 8,339 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,092,443 doses of Moderna and 233,788 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,846,282 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,628,349 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (16), Clackamas (91), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (23), Crook (2), Curry (8), Deschutes (111), Douglas (49), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (16), Lake (13), Lane (62), Lincoln (17), Linn (45), Malheur (12), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (136), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (27), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (100) and Yamhill (44).

Oregon’s 4,656th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,657th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,658th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 3 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,659th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Sept. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,660th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 20 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,661st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept.11 and died on Oct. 28 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 27 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,664th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,665th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,666th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,667th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,668th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,669th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,670th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,671st COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,672nd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,673rd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,674th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,675th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 16 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,676th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,677th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,678th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,679th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,680th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,681st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 14 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,682nd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,683rd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,684th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,685th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,686th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 23 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,687th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 25 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,688th COVID-19 related death is a 30-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,689th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,690th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,691st COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,692nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 2 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,693rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Aug. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,694th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,695th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,696th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on May 7 and died on Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,697th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,698th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,699th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,700th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,701st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,702nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,703rd COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 20 and died on Sept. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,704th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,705th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,706th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,707th COVID-19 related death is a 37-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Aug. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,708th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,709th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,710th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,711th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 15 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,712th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at Curry Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,713th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Aug. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,714th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,715th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,716th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,717th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,718th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,719th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,720th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,721st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,722nd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,723rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,724th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Nov. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,725th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 5 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,726th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,727th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,728th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,729th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,730th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

