Oregon reports 52 more COVID-19 related deaths, 785 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 52 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,855, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 785 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 380,866.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 452, which is nine fewer than Monday. There are 108 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (9% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,108 (7% availability).

11/16/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 62(9%) 23(6%) 10(11%) 10(11%) 4(7%) 3(30%) 8(17%) 4(15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 294(7%) 66(3%) 26(5%) 51(9%) 29(7%) 12(25%) 65(15%) 45(38%)

St. Charles-Bend reported 55 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with 11 on ventilators. Ten of the 12 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 47 of the 55 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 16,888 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of that total, 8,890 were administered that day. There were 2,110 initial doses, 500 second doses and 6,224 third and booster doses. The remaining 7,998 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 16,642 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,405,808 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 33,783 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,138,105 doses of Moderna and 236,486 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,884,831people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,636,380 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (22), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (34), Crook (22), Curry (1), Deschutes (59), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (88), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Klamath (1), Lake (10), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (34), Malheur (14), Marion (85), Morrow (7), Multnomah (104), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (88), and Yamhill (10).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.