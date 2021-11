BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles will temporarily pause COVID-19 drive-through testing starting Friday at 2 p.m. through Saturday to allow time to set up a new winter-friendly tent for patients and caregivers.

Those needing pre-procedure COVID-19 tests can still get them at St. Charles Family Care clinics at Bend South, Redmond, Prineville or La Pine, the health system said.