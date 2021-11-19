Oregon Health Authority: Expanded adult COVID-19 booster doses could be available by Saturday

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel, recommended Moderna and Pfizer Comirnaty COVID-19 booster doses for all those 18 years and older.

This is the next step forward as Oregon Health Authority public health workers, health care providers and communities across the state continue to battle the COVID-19 virus. People in Oregon age 18 and older may be eligible for booster doses as early as Saturday.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend administering boosters to everyone 18 years and older six months after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination, as outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorizations.

As the next step in the approval process, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada, will assess the recommendation this evening. Once it makes its recommendation, OHA will issue guidance for the administration of booster doses across the state as early as Saturday.

A booster is a vaccine dose given to someone whose immune response from the primary vaccine series has waned over time. Nearly 1.25 million people across Oregon are now eligible to get this dose.

“Vaccinations are still our most effective tool against COVID-19. With everyone 18 years and older eligible, now is the time to get that extra layer of protection. This is particularly important for those ages 50 and up, adults who live in long-term care settings, as well as people 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago or more,” said Rachael Banks, OHA Public Health Director.

“At the same time, we ask for patience as vaccine providers ramp up to administer boosters. Please know the primary series of vaccines still provides strong protection against the virus.”

The booster dose can be the Moderna, Pfizer Comirnaty or Johnson & Johnson brand. It does not have to be the same as your original series.

The Pfizer vaccine recently became available to children ages five through 11 years old. With the arrival of boosters for everyone 18 years and older, OHA recommends making an appointment with your health care provider, pharmacy or local vaccination event to get your dose. Visit GetVaccinated.Oregon.gov or call 211 to find a nearby vaccine provider.