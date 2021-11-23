Oregon reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths, 4 from Central Oregon; 869 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 51 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including four in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,066, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The reported deaths included two from Deschutes County and one each from Crook and Jefferson counties.

OHA also reported 869 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 386,634.

Tuesday afternoon, OHA Director Patrick Allen; Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education; and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon State Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist, answered media questions and provided an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.

COVID-19 extra dose tracking at Oregon long-term care facilities

Starting Tuesday, OHA’s Long-Term Care Facility Vaccination dashboard, available here, will include extra dose information that allows the agency to continue to track vaccination efforts at nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities licensed by the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Aging and People with Disabilities.

Long-term care facilities are currently required to report COVID-19 vaccination data to the state, effective June 1, 2021. On Oct. 18, this requirement was expanded to include reporting of extra doses, which refers to any COVID-19 vaccine received after completion of the primary series, either as a booster dose or an additional dose.

The dashboard will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.

“This tool is an important resource for OHA and ODHS to monitor regional and statewide trends, and for facilities as they plan for ongoing COVID-19 vaccination needs,” said Rebecca Pierce, Ph.D., manager of the Healthcare-Associated Infections Program in the OHA Public Health Division’s Acute & Communicable Disease Prevention Section.

“Extra dose data provide a more complete picture of vaccination coverage in long-term care,” she said.

The extra dose information on the dashboard can be used to track vaccination progress over time. The dashboard makes it possible to monitor based on different filters, such as by region or county.

As of Nov. 1, 3,785 staff members have received an extra dose, representing 26.3% of staff reported as eligible and 14% of all staff among reporting long-term care facilities. For residents, 6,576 have received an extra dose, representing 40.4% of residents reported as eligible and 28.8% of all residents among reporting long-term care facilities.

Tremendous progress has been made by Oregon long-term care facilities in surpassing the state 80% benchmark for staff and resident COVID-19 primary series vaccination, the agency said. OHA and ODHS have continued to collaborate with facilities, labor, trade associations and long-term care pharmacies to communicate and educate facility operators to provide extra doses for those who are eligible. The agencies will continue to ensure ongoing vaccination is available to residents and the workforce serving them, both of whom have faced extreme hardship during this pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is nine more than Monday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Monday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (6% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,090 (8% availability).

11/23/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 44(6%) 20(6%) 3(4%) 5(6%) 7(12%) 2(20%) 5(10%) 2(8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 316(8%) 51(3%) 24(4%) 71(12%) 35(8%) 5(10%) 87(21%) 43(36%)

St. Charles Bend reported 35 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, five of whom were in the ICU, with two on ventilators. Four of the five ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 27 of the 35 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 38,587 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 2,429 were initial doses, 518 were second doses and 8,611 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 26,955 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 18,679 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,470,331 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 55,385 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,212,331 doses of Moderna and 240,629 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,925,610 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,649,067 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (3), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (22), Crook (16), Curry (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (43), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (40), Lake (3), Lane (68), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (6), Marion (105), Morrow (2), Multnomah (83), Polk (54), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (15), Union (16), Wallowa (5), Wasco (7), Washington (71) and Yamhill (30).

