Oregon reports 50 more COVID-19 related deaths, 7 from Deschutes County; 862 new cases

Daily reports to pause until Monday for holiday weekend; 3 weeks of higher death reports due to data reconciliation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 50 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including seven in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 5,116, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 862 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 387,485.

Scheduling note: OHA will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, so employees can commemorate Thanksgiving with family and friends. For this reason, there will be no Daily Media Release, Oregon Coronavirus Update or other OHA reports and communications tomorrow, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Nov. 25 – 28. OHA will be open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 29.

COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations decline, deaths rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in deaths.

OHA reported 5,698 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 21. That represents a 2.4% decrease from the previous week, despite a 19% increase in reported tests.

There were 133,410 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20. The percentage of positive tests declined slightly, to 6%, down from 6.5% the previous week.

The overall incidence of reported COVID-19 in Oregon varied by county vaccination rate but continues to be less in counties with higher vaccination rates and the lowest in the five counties where the vaccination rates were more than 70%.

There were 268 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 356 last week — a 25% drop.

There were 214 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 183 reported the previous week, bringing the state’s toll for the pandemic to more than 5,000. The past three weeks of data for COVID-19 related deaths also reflect ongoing data reconciliation of COVID-19-related deaths that primarily occurred from May to August, as reported last month.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 61 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Wednesday, found that 71.5% of the 5,875 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 occurred in unvaccinated people.

There were 1,672 breakthrough cases, accounting for 28.5% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 46. Twenty-eight breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 71 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 43,398 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

"Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people," the OHA said. "The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is 4 times higher than in vaccinated people."

To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

OHA said, "Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.9 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 391, which is 13 fewer than Tuesday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Tuesday.

There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (7% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,098 (8% availability).

11/24/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 51(7%) 24(7%) 6(7%) 5(6%) 6(10%) 0(0%) 5(10%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 347(8%) 113(6%) 16(3%) 69(12%) 42(10%) 8(17%) 52(12%) 47(39%)

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, six of whom were in the ICU, with one on a ventilator. Five of the six ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 26 of the 34 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 23,407 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 23.

Of that total, 11,823 were administered that day. There were 2,548 initial doses, 556 second doses and 8,655 third and booster doses. The remaining 11,.584 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov.23.

The seven-day running average is now 18,737 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,479,971 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 58,111 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,222,628 doses of Moderna and 241,258 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,930,891 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,650,699 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (12), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (11), Columbia (14), Coos (13), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (88), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (67), Lincoln (15), Linn (51), Malheur (7), Marion (68), Morrow (2), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (3), Washington (94), and Yamhill (29).

Oregon’s 5067th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Sept. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,068th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Sept. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,069th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 18 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,070th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 15 and died Sept. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,071st COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,072nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Sept. 26 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,073rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,074th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 13 and died Sept. 27 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,075th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Sept. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,076th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Sept. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,077th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,078th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Sept. 30 at St Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,079th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 11 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,080th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,081st COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,082nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,083rd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,084th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive July 12 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,085th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive March 21 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,086th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 28 and died Oct. 2 at Roseburg VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,087th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,088th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,089th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 3 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,090th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,091st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Oct. 13 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,092nd COVID-19 related death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,093rd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,094th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who died Sept. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,096th COVID-19 related death is a 24-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Oct. 7 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,097th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Lincoln County who died Aug. 28 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,098th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 31 at Curry General Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,099th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Sept. 16 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,100th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Yamhill County who died Aug. 17 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,101st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Nov. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,102nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,103rd COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Nov. 16 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,104th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Sept. 2 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,105th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Sept. 11 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,106th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 20, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,107th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,108th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Nov. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,109th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,110th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,111th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 20 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,112th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Josephine County who died Aug. 23 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,113th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,114th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,115th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Wasco County who died December 30, 2020, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 98-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

