Deschutes County offering free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic at fairgrounds for anyone 5 and older

CDC, meanwhile, steps up booster recommendations for all adults

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services has announced it is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 or older, beginning Tuesday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

The vaccine clinic will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. When entering the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, take the first left onto Central Oregon Drive and follow signs for the vaccine clinic.

“We are excited to help improve access to pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations,” said county Director of Public Health Nahad Sadr-Azodi. “This is a great opportunity for families to come and get vaccinated together.”

Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third and booster doses will also be available to eligible individuals. No appointment or insurance is needed, officials said.

Booster doses are available for anyone 18 or older who has received a Pfizer or Moderna series at least six months ago or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Clinics are open to anyone 5 and older. Children between the ages of 5 to 14 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents should plan to bring vaccination records to the clinic if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about other vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call (541) 699-5109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Statement issued Monday by CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.

I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness. I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.

And finally, to stop the spread of COVID-19 we need to follow the prevention strategies we know work.