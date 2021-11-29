Oregon reports 27 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,598 new cases over 5-day holiday period

OHA expresses concern about Omicron variant; St. Charles Bend reports lowest COVID patient count in 4 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 27 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the five-day Thanksgiving period, including one from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 5,142, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 2,598 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 390,066.

The 27 new deaths and 2,598 new cases reported Monday ay include data recorded by counties for the period between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

OHA expresses concern about Omicron, recommends vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority is issuing a statement on the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron, which the World Health Organization has classified as a variant of concern. The following is from Dean E. Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist:

We know the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, called the Omicron variant, is concerning for many Oregonians. We share that concern, and Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists are closely monitoring its transmission in other parts of the world.

What we do know is that the basic prevention steps we have long talked about remain the best ways to protect yourself against Omicron, Delta or any variant of COVID-19 that is circulating. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection and transmission, including most circulating variants.

Omicron has not yet been detected in the United States, but we expect it will be in the coming days due to its reported high transmissibility. Oregon has one of the most robust variant surveillance systems in the United States, and so far, no cases of Omicron have been detected in Oregon.

Omicron is reported to be more transmissible than the Delta variant as it’s quickly outcompeted Delta in South Africa, but we do not yet know how much more transmissible it is. We also don’t know how Omicron affects vaccine effectiveness against severe infection (hospitalization and death). The vaccines have remained highly effective against other variants, and we expect the same to be true with Omicron. We should have early answers in the coming weeks.

The best way to protect yourself against Omicron, or any variant of COVID-19 that is circulating, is to be vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19. Those who are not yet vaccinated should get their first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Those due for a booster – all adults either two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination or six months after a Moderna or Pfizer vaccination – should get it as soon as possible. Wearing a mask when inside public places as well as social distancing and handwashing remain incredibly important in the face of an emerging variant and high levels of community transmission.

We know that news of Omicron’s emergence will cause many people to experience some anxiety about the unknown. We also know there is a great deal of “pandemic fatigue” as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reported daily. COVID-19 continues to disrupt our lives. I share these anxieties as we continue to face COVID-19.

I want to thank all of my public health colleagues and health care partners who continue to help protect us from COVID-19 and provide us all with quality care. Some communities – our communities of color and our Native American neighbors – have been especially impacted by COVID-19. But no Oregonian has been spared, so I want to thank all Oregonians for the steps they continue to take to protect themselves, loved ones and communities from this pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 396, which is 21 more than Sunday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, with no change from Sunday.

There are 68 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (10% availability) and 368 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,092 (9% availability).

11/29/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 68(10%) 28(8%) 6(7%) 12(13%) 7(12%) 3(30%) 5(11%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 368(9%) 95(5%) 16(3%) 68(12%) 38(9%) 6(13%) 96(23%) 49(41%)

St. Charles Bend reported 25 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators. None of the six ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 21 of the 25 patients were not fully vaccinated.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed that it's the first time in four months, since late July/early August, that St. Charles' COVID patient count has been 25 or fewer.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 7,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday Of that total, 385 were initial doses, 861 were second doses and 1,722 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,790 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,401 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,568,720 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 64,464 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,245,750 doses of Moderna and 286,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,942,427 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,655,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (32), Clackamas (300), Clatsop (29), Columbia (54), Coos (27), Crook (22), Curry (9), Deschutes (282), Douglas (87), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (136), Jefferson (25), Josephine (77), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (177), Lincoln (35), Linn (123), Malheur (6), Marion (230), Morrow (1), Multnomah (417), Polk (28), Tillamook (20),Umatilla (11), Union (18), Wallowa (7), Wasco (1), Washington (340) and Yamhill (52).

Oregon reports 861 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 24, 306 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 25, 467 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 26, 519 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 27 and 445 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 28.

Note: Oregon’s 5,108th and 3,621st COVID-19 related deaths, reported on Nov. 23 and Sept. 21 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 5,116 today.

Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Jackson County who died Oct. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,117th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who died Sept. 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,118th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,119th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,120th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,121st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Aug. 15 and died Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,122nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,123rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,124th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Grant County who died Sept. 4 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,125th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 20 at David Grant Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,126th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,127th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Nov. 26 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,128th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,129th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,130th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,131st COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,132nd COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,133rd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 19 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,134th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,135th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,136th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,137th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,138th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 31 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,139th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Jefferson County who died Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,140th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,141st COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 1 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,990th COVID-19 related death, a 42-year-old-man from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Sept. 3. He was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,957th COVID-19 related death, an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 1 and died Sept. 12. She was originally reported as being an 83-year-old woman.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,764th COVID-19 related death, a 59-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Sept. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions. He was previously reported as a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center with no underlying conditions.

A date was incorrectly reported on Nov. 24. Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

