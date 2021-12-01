Oregon reports 25 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,111 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ)) — There are 25 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,186, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 392,197.

COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations decline, deaths rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday shows a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 4,276 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 28. That is a 25% decrease from the previous week.

There were 95,882 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27. The percentage of positive tests declined slightly to 5.6%, from 6% the previous week.

There were 226 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 268 last week — a 16% drop.

There were 125 reported COVID-19-related deaths, down from 214 reported the previous week, as epidemiologists reviewed a backlog of suspected COVID-19 related deaths by matching death certificates to previously reported cases.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which represents no change from Tuesday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 691 total (7% availability) and 270 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,108 (7% availability).

12/1/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 49(7%) 27(7%) 3(3%) 8(9%) 1(2%) 1(10%) 1(2%) 8(31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 270(7%) 64(3%) 8(1%) 56(10%) 35(8%) 4(8%) 55(13%) 48(40%)

St. Charles Bend reported 25 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, six of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 19 of the 25 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 25,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 14,324 were initial doses, 1,947 were second doses and 10,174 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,335 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 12,208 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,534,286 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 70,261 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,267,258 doses of Moderna and 244,207 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,950,723 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,662,164 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (9), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (5), Deschutes (82), Douglas (64), Hood River (8), Jackson (75), Jefferson (6), Josephine (55), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (67), Lincoln (17), Linn (72), Malheur (3), Marion (100), Morrow (3), Multnomah (141), Polk (36), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (102), and Yamhill (25).

