OSU, OSU-Cascades to require booster shots; COVID tests required for students staying on campus

Winter term begins Jan. 3 with in-person instruction as planned

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State University said Tuesday it plans to resume in-person instruction and other activities and operations on Jan. 3 as planned at all campuses and locations -- with requirements of COVID-19 booster vaccinations, when students and staff are eligible, as well as testing for students who will be staying on campus.

“Our decision is informed by federal, state and local health authority guidance and is buoyed by positive signs that Omicron, while highly transmissible, may be resulting in milder symptoms and fewer cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president.

“The university’s decision is intentional. We are mindful that classrooms, where students and faculty are vaccinated and wear face coverings, have not been a significant source of virus spread. We seek to minimize disruption of student learning and experience and provide predictability for our faculty and university operations.

“We believe we can guard against a surge in COVID-19 cases due to a vaccination rate of more than 93% among OSU students and employees; requiring booster shots when a person is eligible as part of OSU’s vaccination program; the continuation of OSU’s emphasis on targeted COVID-19 testing; and our community’s adherence to numerous other public health measures.

OSU’s decision aligns with plans collaboratively announced Tuesday by all of Oregon’s public universities to maintain on-site teaching as winter term begins.

OSU will undertake the following actions to support continuity in in-person teaching, activities and operations: