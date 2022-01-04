Oregon again sets record single-day COVID-19 count with 4,540 new cases; 44 more deaths

Daily case count more than 1,000 above last Thursday's record

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,710, and a one-day record 4,540 new cases as the far more contagious but less severe omicron variant spreads quickly nationwide, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 4,540 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 435,453. Tuesday's tally is more than 1,000 higher than the previous record of 3,534 cases reported last Thursday.

And for a third straight day, Deschutes County has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 residents for the past week, at nearly 900 (899.4), the OHA said.

State continues march toward goal of boosting a million more people in Oregon

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 216,977 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Tuesday, Oregon needs 783,023 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 12 more than Monday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Monday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,068 (6% availability).

1/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59(9%) 21(6%) 3(3%) 11(12%) 2(3%) 1(10%) 11(28%) 10(40%) Adult non-ICU beds available 257(6%) 25(1%) 3(1%) 77(13%) 30(7%) 5(10%) 72(18%) 45(41%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 28 COVID-19-positive patients early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator. None of the ICU patients are fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 22 of the 28 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 14,080 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 1,273 were initial doses, 1,326 were second doses, and 5,892 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,496 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,009 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,825,434 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 169,402 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,521,321 doses of Moderna and 257,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,057,885 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,774,158 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200).

Oregon’s 5,656th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,657th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,658th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,659th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,660th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5661st COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,664th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,665th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,666th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Additional death and case information to follow in updated release

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.