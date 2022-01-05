COVID-19 surge, rules prompt cancelations, delays of some C.O. basketball games

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two games between Central Oregon basketball teams were canceled or postponed Tuesday night due to COVID-19 restraints, while others went on as scheduled.

The Mountain View boys basketball team was set to play Ridgeview when the results contact tracing for the Mountain View team postponed the game. Lance Haas, the Cougars' athletic director, told NewsChannel 21 the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Meanwhile, La Pine's girls basketball game against Trinity Lutheran also was cancelled because of COVID.

The week's snowy weather and road closures also have affected the basketball season, with Tuesday night's boys basketball game between Klamath Union and Sisters to be rescheduled.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials were meeting Wednesday to discuss the recent guidance from the Oregon Department of Education urging schools to cancel extracurricular activities if they cannot put layered mitigation protocols in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its more-contagious omicron variant.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more in his report at 5.