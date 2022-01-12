Oregon reports 31 more COVID-19 related deaths, 3 in C. Oregon; 8,760 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, three from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,845, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 8,760 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 494,945.

Wednesday's reported deaths include two residents of Deschutes County and one in Jefferson County. Wednesday's weekly update also showed that all of Oregon's cases for the week ended Jan. 9 were the more contagious Omicron variant.

OHA news conference scheduled Thursday

OHA will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday about the status of COVID-19 in Oregon. Speakers will include Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist. The public is invited to watch the press conference on YouTube.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 323,130 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Wednesday, Oregon needs 676,870 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 756, which is 29 more than Tuesday. There are 146 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Tuesday.

There are 34 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (5% availability) and 262 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (6% availability).

1/12/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 34(5%) 18(5%) 3(3%) 3(3%) 2(3%) 2(20%) 3(7%) 3(12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 262(6%) 33(2%) 12(2%) 58(10%) 32(7%) 5(10%) 64(15%) 58(49%)

St. Charles Bend reported 43 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, five of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators. None of the patients in the ICU were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 31 of the 43 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 20,149 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,703 were initial doses, 1,192 were second doses and 7,419 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,196 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,532 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,080,739 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,793,941 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).

Note: Additional information about cases and deaths to follow in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.