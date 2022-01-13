Oregon reports 25 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 from Deschutes County; 9,796 more cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a 99-year-old Deschutes County man who died last month, raising the state’s death toll to 5,870, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 9,796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 504,731.

Press conference highlights state efforts to address testing, hospital staffing and vaccinations

At Thursday’s press conference, OHA Director Patrick Allen provided an update on the state’s efforts to support hospitals and distribute 6 million test kits to Oregon communities and how mass vaccination sites are providing vaccinations and boosters.

Kathleen George, Council Member for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, highlighted the outdoor drive-through clinic opening at Spirit Mountain Casino Jan. 15. ​

Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Director Fariborz Pakseresht described ODHS’s ongoing efforts to support facilities and homes licensed by ODHS and in-home care providers.

Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill gave an update on the impact of the Omicron surge on Oregon’s schools.

A broadcast of the press conference can be found here. Talking points for Thursday’s event can be found here. Find footage here of test kits being sent from the OHA warehouse in Wilsonville on Wednesday.

https://youtu.be/P72jbNKoihY

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 45,334 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8.

Of those cases, 33,363, or 73.6% were unvaccinated people and 11,971, or 26.4% were vaccine breakthrough cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 36. Forty-five breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 985 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 72,683 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 44. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

OHA states that cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 3.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. "Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Vaccination Metrics Dashboard update

Last week, the Vaccination Metrics Dashboard was updated to include booster projections to determine when individuals become eligible for a booster, based on the date they completed their primary series: either two months after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson or six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

To stay consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard was updated Thursday so that individuals will be eligible for a booster five months after their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, instead of six months.

Additionally, booster projections for 12- to 17-year-olds will also be included on the dashboard.

This increases the number of people who are eligible now to receive a booster.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 338,154 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Thursday, Oregon needs 661,846 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 777, which is 21 more than Wednesday. There are 144 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

There are 36 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (5% availability) and 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).

1/13/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 36(5%) 19(6%) 1(1%) 6(7%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 4(10%) 2(8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 233(6%) 23(1%) 16(3%) 51(9%) 32(7%) 4(8%) 61(15%) 46(39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 54 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, seven of whom were in the ICU, six on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 36 of the 54 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 21,825 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Wednesday. Of that total, 2,032 were initial doses, 1,269 were second doses and 8,574 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,859 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 16,057 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,913,885 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 187,454 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,580,064 doses of Moderna and 260,415 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,084,711 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,796,576 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (325), Clackamas (875), Clatsop (97), Columbia (97), Coos (130), Crook (73), Curry (22), Deschutes (671), Douglas (233), Gilliam (1), Grant (11), Harney (6), Hood River (27), Jackson (505), Jefferson (113), Josephine (125), Klamath (122), Lake (1), Lane (686), Lincoln (85), Linn (307), Malheur (46), Marion (862), Morrow (54), Multnomah (1,877), Polk (220), Sherman (1), Tillamook (39), Umatilla (267), Union (31), Wallowa (15), Wasco (79), Washington (1,512) and Yamhill (253).

Oregon’s 5,846th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Dec. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,847th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 29 and died Dec. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,848th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 28, 2021 and died Dec. 4, 2021 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,849th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,850th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Dec. 4 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,851st COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 8 and died Dec. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,852nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Dec. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,853rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,854th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive August 25 and died Dec. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,855th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,856th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Dec. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,857th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,858th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Dec. 1 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,859th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 1 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,860th COVID-19-related death is a 40-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Dec. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,861st COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,862nd COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 25 and died Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,863rd COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 21 and died Jan. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,864th COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,865th COVID-19-related death is a 39-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 5, 2021 and died Jan. 11, 2022 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,866th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 28 and died Jan. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,867th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Jan. 11 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,868th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 22 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,869th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 30 and died Jan. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,870th COVID-19-related death is a 25-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.