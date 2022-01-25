Deschutes County, FEMA partner on free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bend Armory

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services said Tuesday it is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 or older at the Bend National Guard Armory through Friday, Feb. 4.

The vaccine clinic will be open daily through Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bend National Guard Armory, located at 875 SW Simpson Avenue in Bend.

“We are excited to help improve access to pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, the director of Deschutes County Health Services - Public Health. “This is a great opportunity for families to come and get vaccinated and boosted together.”

Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third and booster doses will also be available to eligible individuals. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Booster doses are recommended for:

Anyone 12 or older who has received a Pfizer series at least five months ago

Anyone 18 or older who has received a Moderna series at least five months ago

Anyone 18 or older who has received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Clinics are open to anyone 5 and older. Children between the ages of 5 to 14 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents should plan to bring vaccination records to the clinic if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about other vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call (541) 699-5109 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.