Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 positive deaths, 1 in Crook County; 7,222 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 19 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, one a Crook County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 6,086, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 7,222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 620,652.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 486,268 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Friday, Oregon needs 513,732 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,125, which is five fewer than Friday. There are 176 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Thursday.

There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (8% availability) and 240 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,185 (6% availability).

1/28/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 51(8%) 22(6%) 3(4%) 12(13%) 5(8%) 2(20%) 5(12%) 2(8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 240(6%) 24(1%) 4(1%) 76(13%) 31(7%) 6(12%) 66(16%) 33(28%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 82 COVID-19-positive patients, eight of whom were in the ICU, six on ventilators. Six of the eight ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 51 of the 82 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 12,052 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 1,157 were initial doses, 1,036 were second doses and 4,941 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,769 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,802 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,032,355 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 207,234 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,649,505 doses of Moderna and 264,549 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friay, 3,122,175 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,822,255 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (32), Benton (172), Clackamas (584), Clatsop (50), Columbia (110), Coos (115), Crook (62), Curry (39), Deschutes (401), Douglas (191), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (27), Hood River (37), Jackson (359), Jefferson (35), Josephine (128), Klamath (191), Lake (6), Lane (734), Lincoln (88), Linn (331), Malheur (92), Marion (809), Morrow (15), Multnomah (927), Polk (164), Sherman (1), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (162), Union (76), Wallowa (8), Wasco (85), Washington (938), Yamhill (207).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

