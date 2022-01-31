Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 13,443 new cases over 3 days; progress seen

Projected hospitalizations from Omicron surge sharply lower, about 1,200; OHA credits vaccines, boosters, protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,100, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. But the agency also pointed to progress that has sharply lowered the projected peak of hospitalizations due to the more-contagious Omicron variant.

OHA reported 13,443 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 638,876.

The 15 new deaths and 13,443 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Monday is the last day OHA will formally report progress toward meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

The purpose of establishing the goal was to promote the effectiveness of boosters as a shield against the Omicron variant.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 504,081 Oregonians received a COVID-19 booster.

“Every booster shot administered gets us closer to the goal we all want to attain – an end to the pandemic in Oregon,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state medical officer and state epidemiologist.

National data shows that Oregonians are more faithful to the protocols that limit the spread of COVID-19 than in other states, OHA said. That includes wearing masks indoors and outside in crowded settings and restricting gatherings and limiting travel.

The difference is reflected in the recent COVID-19 modeling, which shows the projected peak of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in this latest surge to be sharply lower than previous modeling, at about 1,200.

A week ago, that peak was forecasted to be around 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Without such widespread adherence to the safety protocols, the projected peak was about 1,900, according to the model.

Oregon ranks near the top among U.S. states and the District of Columbia in vaccinations and boosters, according to CDC data.

Oregon ranks 10th in percentage of total population – children and adults – who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose

Oregon is also 10th in the percentage of adults – people 18 and older – who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose.

Oregon ranks 12th in the percentage of people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose.

Oregon is 18th in total vaccination dose rate.

OHA recommends that Oregonians continue to wear masks, stay home when sick, get vaccinated and get a booster shot. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,099, which is seven more than Sunday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 13 more than Sunday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (10% availability) and 277 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,164 (7% availability).

1/31/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66(10%) 27(8%) 4(5%) 16(17%) 7(12%) 1(10%) 6(15%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 277(7%) 80(4%) 3(1%) 55(10%) 39(9%) 5(10%) 58(14%) 37(31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 70 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Monday, a drop from the over-80 patients reported last week. Six were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Four of the six ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the reporter said, while 45 of the 70 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 4,931 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. Of that total, 354 were initial doses, 312 were second doses and 1,617 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,312 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,861 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,047,724 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 210,293 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,657,406 doses of Moderna and 265,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,126,783 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,826,410 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (286), Clackamas (1,070), Clatsop (97), Columbia (146), Coos (164), Crook (140), Curry (45), Deschutes (893), Douglas (216), Harney (19), Hood River (61), Jackson (817), Jefferson (208), Josephine (285), Klamath (369), Lake (7), Lane (1,353), Lincoln (127), Linn (611), Malheur (61), Marion (1,622), Morrow (30), Multnomah (1,807), Polk (302), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (281), Union (120), Wallowa (10), Wasco (81), Washington (1,741) and Yamhill (364).

Oregon reports 6,802 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on January 28, 4,011 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on January 29, and 2,630 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on January 30.

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,480th COVID-19-related death, reported Dec. 15, a 60-year-old man from Clackamas County. He is not deceased.

Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its reports to start with 6,086 Monday.

Oregon’s 6,086th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Dec. 19, 2021, at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,087th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Aug.27, 2021, and died Sept. 19, 2021. She had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,088th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Sept. 6, 2021, and died Sept.16, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,089th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,090th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 16 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,091st COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Wasco County who died Nov. 27, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,092nd COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 28 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,093rd COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,094th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Jan. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,095th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 26 at McKenzie Willamette Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,096th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 21, 2021 and died Jan. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,097th COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,098th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,099th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Jan. 28 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,100th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 14. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.