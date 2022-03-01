Oregon reports 26 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Jefferson County; 741 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 26 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, one from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,648, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 694,649.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 460, which is 19 fewer than Monday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Monday.

There are 106 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (16% availability) and 383 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (9% availability).

3/1/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 106(16%) 51(15%) 6(6%) 18(20%) 11(19%) 1(10%) 15(38%) 4(15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 383(9%) 101(5%) 29(4%) 98(16%) 49(11%) 11(22%) 57(16%) 38(31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators. Two of the three ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 17 of the 34 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 6,098 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Monday. Of that total, 390 were initial doses, 508 were second doses and 1,372 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 3,751 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,147,340 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,714,002 doses of Moderna and 268,643 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,159,556 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,865,150 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19-related cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (35), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (50), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (13), Lake (10), Lane (62), Lincoln (10), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (57), Morrow (2), Multnomah (108), Polk (13), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (73) and Yamhill (8).

Note: Additional case and death information will follow in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.