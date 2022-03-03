OSU, OSU-Cascades to lift mask mandates March 12, plan in-person commencement ceremonies

Schools also wont require event attendees to show proof of vaccination or recent negative test

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Masks will be welcome but not required in most settings at Oregon State University and OSU-Cascades beginning Saturday, March 12.

In addition, effective immediately, OSU will no longer require attendees at designated indoor and outdoor events to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The university’s decision aligns with the Oregon Health Authority announcing that rules requiring masks be worn in indoor public places and schools will be lifted after 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

“Wearing a mask is a personal choice and should be respected by all,” said Dan Larson, OSU coronavirus response coordinator. “Those at higher risk should continue to wear masks.”

Masks will still be required at some locations at Oregon State in keeping with current state and federal requirements for wearing masks in health care settings, within public transit and in other specialized settings.

“As OSU has done throughout the pandemic, we will remain aligned with OHA and guidance provided by local public health authorities,” Larson said. “We will continue to make decisions guided by expert advice while ensuring vulnerable members of our community have the tools they need to increase their level of protection.”

OSU will continue to provide free KN95 or N95 masks for students, faculty and staff in Corvallis, Bend and across the state. Masks can be picked up on the Corvallis campus during regular operational hours at Dixon Recreation Center, the Valley Library, the Student Experience Center, the Memorial Union and Gilbert Hall. At Oregon State University – Cascades, masks can be picked up at during weekday business hours at Tykeson Hall (room106A), the Graduate & Research Center (entry lobby) and Ray Hall (room 203-4).

“The discontinuance of the statewide indoor mask mandate marks a long-awaited positive turn in the fight against COVID-19, but this transition will require the best of our community as we enter a new stage of pandemic response,” Larson said. “Equity is central to public health, and we must continue to support those who are most at risk and vulnerable through our policies and actions, and by demonstrating compassion and empathy for each other.”

Meanwhile, Oregon State University’s campuses in Corvallis and Bend will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this year, the schools announced Thursday.

The Corvallis ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Reser Stadium. The OSU-Cascades ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 12, on the Oval Green at the Bend campus.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our graduates’ success by again being able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies,” said Becky Johnson, Oregon State’s interim president. “We also are pleased to be able to welcome graduates’ families, friends and other members of the public to attend. During these celebratory events we will prioritize contributing to wellness for graduates, guests and community members.”

All students graduating between summer 2021 and summer 2022 are invited to participate in the ceremonies.

At this time, the Corvallis and Bend commencement ceremonies are planned to align with state and local heath guidelines and Oregon State’s COVID-19 vaccination program requirements. With both ceremonies taking place in outdoor settings, proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required.

The university will continue to monitor risks associated with COVID-19 in the coming months, and updates or new information will be communicated via Oregon State’s Corvallis campus web site and the OSU-Cascades commencement website.

Commencement ceremonies in 2020 were cancelled to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. Last year, virtual commencement ceremonies were held for 2020 and 2021 graduates. Both campuses also held in-person celebratory events last year to honor 2020 and 2021 graduates.