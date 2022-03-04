Oregon reports 23 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from Jefferson County; 741 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 23 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including two from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,709, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 696,717.

High-volume vaccine, testing sites continue

People in Oregon can continue to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine or boosters at provider sites statewide. Check for updates for all OHA-run high-volume sites on the Oregon Vaccine News website before your visit.

Some sites have recently ended or will be ending service. Hours of operations and days of service continue to be updated as well. Other nearby vaccination providers can be found by using the Get Vaccinated Oregon locator map.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 375, which is 29 fewer than Thursday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Thursday.

There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 669 total (13% availability) and 323 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,241 (8% availability).

3/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84(13%) 45(13%) 5(5%) 11(12%) 6(10%) 2(20%) 10(23%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 323(8%) 84(4%) 18(3%) 56(9%) 48(11%) 13(26%) 61(17%) 43(37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Friday, five of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators. Four of the five ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 19 of the 34 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 4,037 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 361 were initial doses, 577 were second doses and 1,163 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,763 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 3,574 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,153,945 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 236,368 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,719,821 doses of Moderna and 268,871 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,161,695 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,868,328 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (25), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (77), Lincoln (8), Linn (42), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (169), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (75) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 6,687th COVID-19-related death is a 100-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,688th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 2 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,689th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,690th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Klamath County who died Feb. 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,691st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,692nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Feb. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,693rd COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,694th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,695th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,696th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 13 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,697th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,698th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 24 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6699th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Feb. 19 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,700th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Feb. 23 and died March 3 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,701st COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 2 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,702nd COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Klamath County who died Jan. 29 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,703rd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died Feb. 24 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,704th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,705th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,706th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,707th COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19, 2021, and died Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,708th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who died Jan. 17 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,709th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 28 and died March 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

