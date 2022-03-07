Oregon reports 35 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,116 new cases over past 3 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 35 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, one from Deschutes County, over the past three days, raising the state’s death toll to 6,743, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 697,775.

The 35 new deaths and 1,116 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 304, which is 38 fewer than Sunday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 fewer than Sunday.

There are 106 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (16% availability) and 439 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,297 (10% availability).

3/7/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84(13%) 45(13%) 5(5%) 11(12%) 6(10%) 2(20%) 10(23%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 323(8%) 84(4%) 18(3%) 56(9%) 48(11%) 13(26%) 61(17%) 43(37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Monday, one of whom was in the ICU, not on a ventilator. The one ICU patient is not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 14 of the 24 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. Of that total, 37 were initial doses, 75 were second doses and 209 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 884 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 582 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,158,659 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 237,593 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,722,052 doses of Moderna and 269,045 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,163,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (19), Coos (18), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (63), Douglas (38), Gilliam (1), Grant (13), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (34), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (103), Lincoln (14), Linn (81), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (220), Polk (13), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (6), Wasco (10), Washington (153) and Yamhill (19).

Oregon reported 594 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 4, 328 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 5 and 194 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 6.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon’s 4,600th and 6,666th deaths, reported on Nov. 8, 2021, and March 3 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA renumbered its reports to start with 6,709 Monday.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.