Oregon reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 775 cases in 3 days; St. Charles sees lowest patient count since July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 16 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon over the past three days, four from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,885, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, as St. Charles Bend's COVID-19-positive patient count dropped to 18, the lowest figure in nearly eight months.

OHA reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Moday, bringing the state total to 699,960.

The 16 new deaths, including three from Deschutes County and one from Jefferson County, and 775 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, March 11 and Sunday, March 13.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

There are 102 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (15% availability) and 418 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,255 (10% availability).

3/14/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 102(15%) 50(15%) 20(20%) 11(12%) 4(7%) 1(10%) 9(20%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 418(10%) 124(6%) 55(8%) 66(11%) 49(11%) 8(16%) 74(19%) 42(37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19 positive patients as of early Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator. That is the lowest COVID patient count since late July, hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said.

The ICU patient was not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 13 of the 18 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. Of that total, 80 were initial doses, 77 were second doses and 292 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,589 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,583 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,171,127 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 240,874 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,728,821 doses of Moderna and 269,519 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,168,070 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,875,830 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (15), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lane (82), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (44), Multnomah (167), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (7), Wallowa (6), Wasco (4), Washington (90) and Yamhill (15).

Oregon reported 460 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 11, 177 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 12 and 138 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 13.

Oregon’s 6,870th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on March 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,871st COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 10 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,872nd COVID-19-related death is a 79 year-old-man from Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,874th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,875th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,876th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,877th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 24, 2021, and died on Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,878th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,879th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,880th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 11. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,881st COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,882nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Klamath County who died on Jan. 18. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,883rd COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,884th COVID-19-related death is a 105-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 21 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,885th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

