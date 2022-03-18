Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 related deaths, 289 new cases, 213 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 11 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,971, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 701,198.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 213, which is two fewer than Thursday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Thursday.

There are 99 available adult ICU beds out of 676 total (15% availability) and 388 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,289 (9% availability).

3/18/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 99 (15%) 41 (12%) 12 (12%) 17 (18%) 11 (19%) 1 (10%) 8 (18%) 9 (35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 388 (9%) 78 (4%) 36 (5%) 92 (15%) 60 (14%) 11 (22%) 69 (17%) 42 (37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 21 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Friday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator. The ICU patient was not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 13 of the 21 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 3,273 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 289 were initial doses, 377 were second doses and 991 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,460 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,364 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,177,695 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 242,537 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,732,389 doses of Moderna and 269,761 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,170,505 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,878,577 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Report correction

An earlier version of the COVID-19 Weekly Breakthrough Report, published Thursday, incorrectly tallied the number of unvaccinated people who were among the 2,532 cases of COVID-19 reported to OHA. The correct number is 1,584, or 62.6% of all cases. The corrected report is here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (29), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lake (2), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Morrow (3), Multnomah (76), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Wallow (2), Wasco (3), Washington (27) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,961st COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 30 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,962nd COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,963rd COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,964th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,965th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,966th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,967th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 11 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,968th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,969th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died on March 13 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,970th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died on March 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,971st COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died on Jan. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 6,960th COVID-19-related death, an 80-year-old man from Clatsop County. He was originally reported to be an 81-year-old man.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 6,887th COVID-19-related death, a 57-year-old man from Clatsop County. He was originally reported to be a 58-year-old man.

