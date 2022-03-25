Falling numbers: Oregon reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 189 cases, 157 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are two newly COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,035, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 702,750.

Free flu vaccines offered at larger COVID-19 vaccination sites

With flu cases rising in Oregon, OHA encourages anyone six months and older who has not had a flu shot this season to get one. Three OHA-run, high-volume COVID-19 vaccination sites are also providing free flu shots. They are being offered in addition to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for all eligible age groups. No appointment, proof of insurance or immigration status is required. Learn more here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 157, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

There are 111 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (16% availability) and 372 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,250 (9% availability).

3/25/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 111(16%) 47(14%) 15(15%) 18(19%) 9(15%) 2(20%) 11(25%) 9(35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 372(9%) 76(4%) 47(7%) 42(7%) 58(13%) 17(34%) 82(21%) 50(43%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 10 COVID-19-positive patients early Friday, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator. It was the lowest COVID patient number in several months. One of the two ICU patients was not fully vaccinated and five of the 10 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

TOHA reported Friday that 3,044 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 269 were initial doses, 302 were second doses and 856 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,434 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,253 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,187,506 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 244,508 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,737,526 doses of Moderna and 270,096 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,173,828 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,882,119 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (2), Lane (12), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (12), Multnomah (58), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 7,034th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old woman from Linn County who died on Feb. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,035th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Jan. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

