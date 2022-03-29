Oregon reports 42 more COVID-19 related deaths, 351 new cases; hospitalizations fall to 111

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 42 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,115, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The newly reported deaths include one each from Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

OHA reported 351 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 703,465.

Oregon’s 6,965th and 7,007th COVID-19-related death, reported on March 18 and March 23 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA renumbered its reports to start with 7,074 Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 111, which is seven fewer than Monday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

There are 114 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (17% availability) and 401 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,261 (9% availability).

3/29/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 114(17%) 47(14%) 19(19%) 25(27%) 5(8%) 0(0%) 12(27%) 6(29%) Adult non-ICU beds available 401(9%) 93(5%) 31(4%) 88(15%) 54(12%) 12(24%) 79(20%) 44(44%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 positive patients as of early Tuesday, none of whom were in the ICU. Five of the nine patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 2,684 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Monday. Of that total, 237 were initial doses, 248 were second doses and 613 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,423 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 1,990 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,191,941 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,345 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,739,854 doses of Moderna and 270,269 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,175,359 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,883,740 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (52), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (11), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (35), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (108), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (27) and Yamhill (5).

Note: Additional case and death information to follow in updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.