Oregon Health Authority unveils electronic COVID-19 vaccine card

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You can now carry your COVID-19 vaccine card any time and anywhere a lot easier with the Oregon Health Authority's new, voluntary electronic vaccine card.

To sign up for the card, you'll need to enter your name, birthdate a phone number or email address and a personalized PIN (Personal Identification Number). After that, you'll get a link to a QR code that will show all of the COVID-19 vaccines you've received in the state.

The electronic vaccine card is voluntary, and the state has no plans to make it mandatory, according to the OHA.

California and Washington also have an option for residents to carry an electronic vaccine card.

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

