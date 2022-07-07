OHA releases June COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority’s latest update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 45,843 cases of infection during the month of June.

Of those cases, 19,923, or 43.5%, were unvaccinated people, and 25,907, or 56.5%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 10,644, or 41.1%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, there have been 259,450 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 78,313, or 30.2%, were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection.

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

OHA said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Note: The next breakthrough report will be published Thursday, Aug. 11.