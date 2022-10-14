Oregon seeing drop in reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 re[prted cases recorded in August.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 712 last month, from 1,062 in August and 1,387 in July, while deaths fell to 99 from 194 in August and 229 in July, although OHA said some hospitalizations and deaths from the latest month may not yet be reported.

During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August.

This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.

Vaccine dashboard removes monovalent boosters

Starting this week, OHA is using bivalent boosters as the metric to measure booster uptake. Monovalent booster doses will no longer be updated on the dashboards, as they are no longer authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Historical data can still be downloaded on this page. For more information on Oregon's vaccine uptake, visit the Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine Effort Metrics dashboard.