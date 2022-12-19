Oregon Health Authority ‘streamlining’ COVID-19 reports, dashboards to quarterly in January

Others will no longer be updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority said Monday it is reducing how frequently it updates several COVID-19 data dashboards and reports to improve the efficiency of its reporting as the pandemic response continues moving into existing public health systems.

Beginning in January, updates to the following reports will occur quarterly – January, April, etc. – in the second week of the month, rather than monthly:

The following dashboards and reports will no longer be updated and will be archived in January:

“We want to streamline reporting while continuing to provide timely and relevant data to the public,” said Melissa Sutton, M.D., M.P.H., medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at OHA’s Public Health Division and senior health advisor on the agency’s COVID-19 response.

Sutton explained that the changes will allow OHA to align the data presented with current needs for the public and response; remove duplicative, outdated and low-quality data elements and focus on what is most relevant; continue a shift to align with other respiratory pathogen reporting; and optimize workload amid decreased capacity.

“This shift represents an important step toward informative, sustainable surveillance for a pathogen that is now endemic,” Sutton said.

The following dashboards will continue to be updated weekly on Wednesdays:

The following reports will continue to be updated monthly:

All of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboards can be viewed here. The latest OHA COVID-19 Data and Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Reports can be viewed on OHA’s COVID-19 website here.