OSP seeks info from public in fatal shooting of driver on state Hwy. 38

DRAIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police investigators are seeking the public’s help with any information that could help find who shot and fatally wounded a Cottage Grove man as he was driving on state Highway 38 in Douglas County.

OSP troopers and Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to a medical assistance call on Interstate 5 near milepost 153. They learned a man had been struck by a bullet while driving on Highway 38 west of Drain.

The victim, Larry Eugene Mell, 72, of Cottage Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, then flown by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, where investigators learned early Wednesday that he did not survive the injury.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated to help in the investigation, troopers said.

The area between Putnam Valley Road and Roaring Camp Lane on Highway 38 is where investigators believe the man’s red 2003 Ram 2500 4-door pickup with a black ladder rack was truck by gunfire.

“Detectives don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time,” troopers said Monday, but they “are looking for any additional witnesses or information that can help with the investigation.”

They ask anyone who was recreating in the area on Tuesday, Nov. 30 or has specific information that might be helpful to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677), in reference to OSP Case No. sP21-335049.