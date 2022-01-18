Police identify 6 people shot outside Eugene concert; all stable or out of hospital

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified six people who were shot outside a concert Friday in Eugene, and confirmed they are all either in stable condition or out of the hospital.

The five people from Oregon and one from California were gathered at a porch area behind Eugene’s WOW Hall before the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a hip-hop concert with headliners Lil Bean and Zay Bang, The Register-Guard reported.

Police on Tuesday said the people shot were: Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan, 25, of Eugene; Richard Daniel Lemmon, 26, of Pendleton; Reyshaun Dominique-Joseph Supuni, 30, of Pendleton; Tristin C. Vanblokland, 26, of Pendleton; Priscila Wavaline Camarena, 21, of Pendleton; and Jason Jamell Smith, 25, of San Francisco.

All were sent to a hospital Friday due to gunshot injuries. Of those six, three of them — Lemmon, Supuni and Vanblokland — are hip-hop artists who traveled from Pendleton to perform Friday night. They go by the rapper names Backwood Frankie, Spoon and King MAG, respectively. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the department would not be specifying who is still in the hospital.

Savelle Tha Native, a local hip-hop artist who attended the show, said Supuni underwent surgery Friday night and appeared to have the most serious injuries of the group.

Police had no new descriptions Tuesday of the suspect who remains at large, McLaughlin said in a news release. Police previously described the suspect as a male wearing a hoodie, who fled westbound. She encouraged witnesses with information or tips to call the department’s tip line at 541-682-5162.

“There has been some cooperation, which is greatly appreciated, but having a healthy level of solid tips and cooperation is what is going to help investigators,” McLaughlin said.

Thomas Hiura, a hip-hop artist and concertgoer who was on the sidewalk and filmed the suspect running away on Eighth Street, told the newspaper Tuesday he appeared to be “on the skinnier side,” wearing dark clothing, and about 5 feet (1.5 meters) 6 inches (15 centimeters) tall based on the video he provided to police.

On Friday night, Hiura said the suspect also appeared to be young, and was carrying a handgun.

Hiura also countered Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner’s previous comment alleging nobody provided witness statements upon police arrival, saying he gave his account to police and shared his video that night.

Detectives are still unsure if the shooting was random or targeted, McLaughlin said. The FBI has been assisting with the investigation.