Bend PD make 5 DUII arrests in 6 hours; one man twice, another also on hit-and-run, assault charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police made five DUII arrests in less than six hours Sunday night and early Monday, including a Bend man arrested twice in three hours for DUII, the second time taken to jail, and a Portland-area man also charged with felony hit-and-run in an injury crash.

At 7:20 p.m., a 45-year-old Bend woman was driving in the area of Southwest Columbia Street near Theater Drive when she drove off the road and into a rocky embankment near the Old Mill, Lt. Juli McConkey said. She was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII and released to a third party.

Two minutes later, a 36-year-old Bend man was driving in the area of Brosterhous Road near Southeast Orchard Grass Place when he was called in as a possibly intoxicated driver. He was contacted and arrested, issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII and methamphetamine possession. He was release to a third party, McConkey said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an 18-year-old Bend man was driving in the area of Northwest Franklin Avenue and Harriman Street when he was stopped for an unspecified traffic violation and subsequently arrested for DUII, issued a citation in lieu of custody and released to a third party.

Around 10:35 p.m., the same 36-year-old Bend man was seen driving on Brosterhous Road, in the area where he was arrested three hours earlier, McConkey said. He was arrested again and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail.

Around 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash near the intersection of Northwest Colorado Avenue and Staats Street, McConkey said.

The caller, a 24-year-old Beaverton man, reported a friend of his, a 32-year-old Portland man, had been struck by a Jeep driven by another friend, a 27-year-old Estacada man, who was intoxicated, and who fled the scene before police arrived. Bend Fire paramedics took the Portland man to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, McConkey said.

About 20 minutes later, a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy found the Jeep and driver in Redmond. Bend officers, including a dedicated DUII enforcement officer, met the deputy and took over the investigation, arresting the Estacada man on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges.

McConkey said the Estacada man also had injuries sustained when he was assaulted by his two friends before he drove away from the crash scene.

The Estacada man was jailed, as was the Beaverton man, who was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault (domestic violence). The Portland man was not arrested, but a third-degree assault charge was forwarded for recommendation to the district attorney’s office.

Bend police thanked the sheriff’s office for its help in the investigation.

As for whether they face DUII-alcohol or DUII-drug charges, McConkey said it can be difficult to determine at the time of arrest, especially if drivers refuse to take a breath test to determine blood-alcohol content. Officers then have to apply for a search warrant, the results are sent to the OSP Crime Lab and they are then offered as evidence in court.

"The Bend Police Department would like to remind our community that impaired driving is dangerous, illegal and it causes significant injuries and death yearly," McConkey said in a news release.

"Individuals who drink alcohol or use other intoxicants are encouraged to use ride share opportunities such as Lyft, Uber, a taxi service, shuttle service or designate a sober driver. Bend Police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 or 911 for an emergency.