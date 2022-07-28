Central Oregon drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers as they return from Portland area with deadly pills

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit have lately been reporting the arrests of several area residents returning to the region from the Portland area with shipments of fake pharmaceutical pills containing deadly fentanyl.

The most recent arrests have involved Redmond and Prineville residents, as well as a Bend man who allegedly threw a bag of the fake pills out of the car as he was pulled over on Highway 97 near Terrebonne. In all three cases, the arrested individuals were importing fentanyl pills from the Portland area.

CODE Team Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp says the Portland area is a major transshipment hub where illegal drugs come from the southwest border are stored in local warehouses, storage units, and residential properties.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration, it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl -- similar to a few grains of salt -- to cause an overdose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 people have died as a result from a drug overdose or poisoning in the U.S.

"Criminal drug networks in Mexico are mass-producing illicit fentanyl and fake pills pressed with fentanyl in filthy, clandestine, unregulated labs," Vander Kamp explained recently. "These fake pills are designed to look like real prescription pills, right down to the size, shape, color and stamping. These fake pills typically replicate real prescription opioid medications, such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®), or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®)."

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with a representative of local drug enforcement to learn more on the issue. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.