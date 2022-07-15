Drug agents say Bend fentanyl trafficker tossed bag of drugs from car when stopped, arrested N. of Terrebonne

They were gathered up, seized; he then became unresponsive in patrol car

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man, an alleged trafficker in fentanyl pills, threw a bag of drugs out the car window as he was pulled over on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne early Friday, then apparently passed out in the back of a patrol car, requiring a trip to the hospital before going to jail, authorities said.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of the 41-year-old man, who allegedly imported fentanyl pills from the Portland area and distributed them in Central Oregon, CODE Team Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

A multi-county surveillance operation led to the 4 a.m. traffic stop on Highway 97 of the man’s station wagon. As they made the stop, the man allegedly threw a package holding a commercial quantity of fake fentanyl tablets from the moving vehicle.

"It looks like he tore it open first, then tossed it into the ditch" beside the highway, Vander Kamp said, adding that the stop occurred south of the Crooked River Gorge Bridge and north of Lower Bridge Road, in part to make sure it wasn't tossed into the canyon.

"The bag emptied out as it hit the ground, but only a bit," the sergeant said. "But it was a mess," which had drug agents using flashlights to gather up the drugs in the pre-dawn darkness.

CODE Team detectives and deputies gathered and seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales.

While being taken to the Deschutes County Jail in Bend, the man became unresponsive in the back of the patrol car, Vander Kamp said. The deputy pulled onto the shoulder and provided emergency medical intervention.

Redmond Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived and brought the man to St. Charles Redmond, where he was treated and later released to deputies, Vander Kamp said. He was jailed on drug possession and distribution charges, as well as tampering with evidence.