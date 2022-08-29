Funds raised for sister of Bend Safeway shooting victim; slain worker hailed as hero; witness recounts hiding in office

Shopper heard dozens of shots, thought 'I was going to die'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in the tragic deaths of a customer at the front of the store and employee in the produce section at the rear who is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun away.

Bend resident Glenn Bennett, 84, was shopping at the store and was near the front entrance when he was fatally shot. A GoFundMe page says Glen lived with his sister and helped pay for their home.

Moments later, a Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was also shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Police say Surrett engaged with the shooter in an attempt to disarm him. His efforts may have helped prevent further deaths.

“Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible incident," Bend police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said at Monday's news conference.

People who were in the area when gunfire broke out Sunday night came back Monday to retrieve any property they left there, including cars and bikes.

Bend resident Laura Patterson said she was hiding inside a Safeway office when the shooting broke out and returned Monday to retrieve her wallet today, which she dropped while she was running for safety.

Here is her account of what happened:

“I was in, cashing a Scratch-It (lottery ticket) because I won $30 in Safeway. And I cashed it, and there wasn’t Scratch-Its available at the counter. So I moved over to where the machine is, to the left, which is towards 27th (Street) and I put $20 in the machine.

"One of the employees, a young gentleman with blonde hair, came running in from the exit near 27th and told Sophia, the manger, 'Sophia, someone’s shooting in the parking lot!' Of course I stopped, I saw her go out. She turned around and ran back in.

"I heard a couple (of gunshots) out there -- I could hear them, and then it was coming in. So I ran back into an office, right there. Somebody was shutting the door, and I ran in there and got under a desk and sat there and sobbed.

"It was so loud -- I heard 25 or more shots, and I thought they were at the door of the office because I have not been around gunshots before. When it got quiet, the gentleman with me went and knocked on the door a couple times, and we waited. I did hear somebody yell, 'Get down on the ground!' earlier, and I assumed it was the police, because I heard sirens."

I asked Patterson what thoughts were was running through her head as she heard the gunfire.

“I was going to die," Patterson said.

Patterson said her brother-in-law and sister also were at the scene and were not injured.

A vigil is being held for the victims Monday night at Drake Park starting at 6:30 p.m., organized by Central Oregon Moms Demand Action. The group says no candles or flames are allowed, but those attending can use the light on their phones.