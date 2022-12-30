Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, issues warning to others

'They're professional, very sophisticated -- they know what they're doing'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime.

An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call Tuesday night from someone claiming to be with law enforcement. The caller claimed the place it was about to be raided -- and to head it off, demanded money.

Bangers and Brews co-owner Marcello Garcia said, "When the employee got the call at the restaurant, they hung up from the restaurant and called her on her cellphone -- (we're) not knowing how they got her cellphone number. When they called her cellphone number when she was here, it was showing up as my phone number that was calling."

Bend Police confirmed to NewsChannel 21, "The business reported that they’d received a call from a spoofed number (of a person known to them) who claimed to be with the US Marshals and demanded money. Our officers are investigating."

Marcello added: "They're professional, very sophisticated -- they know what they're doing. The phone calls that come in, they show the right numbers. They know who owns the business. They know certain names -- they have my name."

Kelsey McGee asked Garcia if a scam like this has happened to the business before. She'll more details in her report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.