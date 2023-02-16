SUV stolen from Bend car wash used next day in Eugene thefts; police release photo of car, suspect

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An SUV stolen from a Bend car wash on Monday afternoon was used within 24 hours to commit several thefts in Eugene, police said Thursday as they released a photo of the car and suspect in hopes the public can help them identify, find and arrest her.

Bend police responded on Monday to the reported stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4 at the Red Carpet Car Wash on Southeast Third Street, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The caller said he’d dropped off his car at the car wash to be cleaned, she said. When he returned to pick it up, he learned it had been stolen. Surveillance footage showed the Toyota was stolen from the car wash lot around 3:10 p.m., Miller said.

Eugene police contacted Bend police officers on Tuesday to report the stolen SUV was used in several thefts committed in Eugene that morning.

Miller said Eugene police identified the suspect as a white female in her late 20s or early 30s. She was wearing shiny black leggings, light pink Vans shoes, a red short, beige sweater and sunglasses.

Employees of the Bend car wash confirmed the Eugene suspect’s description matched the person who stole the vehicle from their lot the previous day, Miller said.

Both cities’ police departments have been unable to identify the suspect, prompting the public alert and release of a photo of the woman and vehicle.

The SUV is described as a 2018 white Toyota RAV4 with a gray Yakima roof storage box on top. It bears a California license plate of 8CXY122.

If you recognize the suspect or see the stolen vehicle, you’re asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference Case No. 2023-00008802.