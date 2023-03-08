K-9s, drone help Bend police hunt for fugitive who fled traffic stop, was found hiding in a shed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It took numerous officers, several K-9 teams, a drone and two hours of looking, but police captured a Bend man wanted on two outstanding warrants who ran when officers stopped the car he was riding in south of downtown.

Police initiated the traffic stop around 5:20 p.m. of a VW Passat near NW Jefferson Place and Delaware Avenue to arrest the 29-year-old man, Bend PD Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

After he ran, officers set up a perimeter and search the area with the K-9 units and the unmanned aircraft system for about an hour but couldn’t find him.

During the search, an emergency text alert was sent to those who have registered for them within about a half-mile radius of the traffic stop, Miller noted. A resident told NewsChannel 21 the alert said the man could be armed, but Miller had no information that was the case.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fleeing fugitive was found hiding in a shed on a property in the 400 block of NW Broadway Street and was taken into custody without further incident, Miller said.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on the two arrest warrants, one a parole violation from the Oregon State Parole Board related to a second-degree assault conviction, and the other a warrant out of Washington County for failure to appear in court on a larceny charge.

Bend Police thanked the sheriff’s office for its assistance on the call.