Bend man, 22, arrested on rape, other charges involving 18-year-old he met on dating app Tinder

Police seek others who may have talked with him online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 22-year-old Bend man was arrested at his workplace Wednesday on rape and strangulation charges involving an 18-year-old he met on the online dating app Tinder, police said Thursday as they look for others who may have connected with him on that or similar apps.

Police investigators determined that the 18-year-old Bend woman began communicating with Hutson Aidan Naylor on Tinder in mid-February, then continued communication with him on Snapchat, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They arranged to meet Feb. 22 at his home on NW Cumberland Avenue, Miller said.

Naylor gave the woman alcohol, and she reported that they initially engaged in consensual sex, but when it became painful, she said no and told Naylor that it hurt.

“He did not stop,” the police spokeswoman said in a news release.

“As the 18-year-old tried to leave after this incident, Naylor again forced sexual contact and did not stop when she said no, then choked her and attempted to initiate a third sexual encounter,” Miller said.

Naylor was arrested Wednesday at his workplace on SE Centennial Street and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and strangulation.

Bend Police detectives learned in their investigation that Naylor previously was accused of similar incidents in the Eugene area, where he was the subject of four reports alleging sexual assault filed with Eugene police in 2017 and a fifth in 2021.

“Naylor was never charged with a crime in relation to those reports,” Miller said, adding, “The circumstances alleged in those reports are similar to the details Bend Police have learned in this investigation.”

Miller said police are releasing his photo as they look to speak to anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other online dating apps. She said Naylor’s Tinder profile username is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, referencing Case No. 2023-00011636.