Prineville PD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in string of thefts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Prineville Police posted a photo on Facebook Friday of a person of interest in a string of thefts in the northeast part of town early Wednesday morning and requested information or surveillance video from area residents.

Officers said they are seeking the public’s help to identify the person in the photo of someone seen in the area of the thefts. They asked anyone with a Ring camera or similar surveillance system to review their history from last Wednesday, between 1:40 a.m. and about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone who knows him or knows where he lives and is willing to share the information was asked to contact the case agent, Officer Leo McKenna, at lmckenna@prinevillepd.org , leave a private Facebook message or call non-emergency dispatch at 541-447-4168.