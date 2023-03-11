Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
New
Published 3:12 PM

Prineville PD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in string of thefts

Prineville Police posted this photo Friday of person of interest seen in area of string of thefts in NE part of town
Prineville Police Dept./Facebook
Prineville Police posted this photo Friday of person of interest seen in area of string of thefts in NE part of town

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Prineville Police posted a photo on Facebook Friday of a person of interest in a string of thefts in the northeast part of town early Wednesday morning and requested information or surveillance video from area residents.

Officers said they are seeking the public’s help to identify the person in the photo of someone seen in the area of the thefts. They asked anyone with a Ring camera or similar surveillance system to review their history from last Wednesday, between 1:40 a.m. and about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone who knows him or knows where he lives and is willing to share the information was asked to contact the case agent, Officer Leo McKenna, at lmckenna@prinevillepd.org , leave a private Facebook message or call non-emergency dispatch at 541-447-4168.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content