‘Ezra’s Law,’ sought after tragic Madras assault, fails to pass Legislature a 4th time, but backers won’t give up

DA, grandmother, lawmaker say they'll keep pressing for tougher sentence after life-altering injuries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The latest attempt in the Oregon Legislature to pass a measure known as Ezra's Law, to toughen the sentence for assaults that leaves victims with life-long injuries, has failed, officials say.

It was the fourth attempt to pass Ezra’s Law, which would impose a 25-year prison sentence for assailants who cause permanent physical injury to their victims.

Efforts to make the change began after Ezra Thomas was severely beaten by his mother's ex-boyfriend, forever changing the little boy's life in 2017, when he was just 2 years old.

“If you would have seen Ezra before, he was this smiley energetic toddler, and now you see him, he’s wheelchair bound. His speaking is more a series of noises than anything," Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday.

The assailant, Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo, 21 at the time, pleaded no contest to attempted murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ezra's grandmother, Tina Jorgensen, said, "His confession was that he playfully shook him and playfully banged his head on the floor to get him excited to go pick his mom up at work. He did this until Ezra was walking around like a drunk baby, falling over toys until (he) could no longer get up.”

Jorgensen also is Ezra's foster parent. For the past four years, she's fought for stricter sentencing when a crime leads to a life-changing injury.

“The man that did this to Ezra, who basically gave Ezra a life sentence, was charged with attempted murder and is only looking at 10 years," she said.

Ezra's injuries caused permanent disabilities, including seizures, and he requires 24-hour care.

“He is unable to walk," Jorgensen said. "He cannot communicate with us. He is legally blind."

Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, had introduced Senate Bill 430, his fourth attempt at passage (the previous three while serving in the House) since the 2017 brutal shaking of the Jefferson County boy.

Just last week, the legislation failed for the fourth time. Failure in the House this time around centered on how "permanent physical injury" is defined.

Leriche considers it another excuse.

“When you have legislators who are on one hand very much anti-incarceration and very much trying to dismantle mandatory minimums sentences, like in Measure 11, it’s hard to imagine they’ll actually get on board to support Ezra’s Law," Leriche said.

Despite last week's dismissal of the bill, Jorgensen says it won't hamper her efforts to get Ezra's Law passed in Oregon.

"I was disappointed -- very frustrated, but I’m not willing to give up," Jorgensen said. "I still feel like this is important. I feel like Oregon needs this. Victims need this."

Madras Mayor Mike Lepin recently commemorated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to ensure safety in the community, and the little boy and family was in the council chambers for the event.

In support of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Madras community members have also put pinwheels up to recognize Ezra and other victims.