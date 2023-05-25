Redmond man arrested in Idaho on 23-count indictment involving child pornography, animal abuse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Tips from a federal task force led to a 10-month investigation, 23-count indictment, $1 million warrant and arrest Thursday in Idaho of a 32-year-old Redmond man who is accused of possessing images of child pornography and animal abuse.

Jacob John Trudell was arrested in Eagle, Idaho, two days after a Deschutes County grand jury indicted him, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Last July, Bend police received several tips from the International Crimes Against Children Task Force program that a local person possessed abuse material on a cloud storage account, Miller said. Detectives investigated the tips and determined the account belonged to Trudell.

In January, Bend Police served a search warrant at a home in Redmond related to the case, seizing evidence including cellphones, computers and hard drives, Miller said. Detectives then obtained other search warrants to analyze Trudell’s devices.

Miller said Bend Police detectives worked with detectives in North Carolina with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit to identify the children in several images found on Trudell’s devices. A Charlotte man was arrested on charges associated with those images, Miller said.

On Wednesday, a judge in Bend issued a $1 million bench warrant for Trudell and he was arrested Thursday in Eagle, Idaho. Miller said Trudell will be extradited to Oregon to face the charges.