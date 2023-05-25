Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 11:45 AM

Trespasser at SW Bend home jumps fence and runs through neighborhood; K-9 Harry helps track him down

Bend Police Dept.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man caught trespassing at a southwest Bend home late Wednesday night jumped a fence and ran through the neighborhood when police arrived, but was tracked down with the help of a K-9 team and arrested, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the report of trespassing at a home in the 60000 block of McMullin Drive, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The 31-year-old man had been trespassed from the property, was on probation for a felony strangulation charge and had an outstanding Deschutes County misdemeanor warrant, Miller said.

As police arrived, the man ran from the home and jumped a fence onto a neighboring property, she said.

Officers and K-9 Harry and his partner tracked the man through the neighborhood, finding pieces of his property in two yards, Miller said.

The man was found in the backyard of a home in the 60000 block of Granite Drive and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, along with felony probation violation and the outstanding warrant.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

