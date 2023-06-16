Bend jury trial underway for father suing Mt. Bachelor, Powdr for $15 million in son’s 2018 tree-well death

One of two people who fell into, died in tree wells at resort that day; joint lawsuit was later separated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A jury heard a third day of testimony Friday in a $15 million wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mt. Bachelor and its parent Powdr Corp., by the father of a 24-year-old Bend man who died in a tree well in March of 2018 -- one of two people who died in tree wells at the mountain that day.

A joint wrongful death lawsuit was filed back in February 2020 by the fathers of snowboarder Alfonso Braun and skier Nicole Panet-Raymond, 19, of Eugene, the other person who died in a tree well at the resort that day. Each are seeking $15 million, but their cases were separated last year. The other lawsuit is pending.

Braun's lawsuit, filed by Portland attorney Daniel Dziuba, seeks $10 million in non-economic damages and $5 million in economic losses.

On Friday morning, Thomas Lomax, former operations manager at Mt. Bachelor at the time of Braun's death, was questioned as a witness in the case, on behalf of the resort.

In addition to answering questions from Dziuba, Lomax was cross-examined by Mt. Bachelor's attorney about posted signs regarding skier safety, maintenance on the slopes, and warnings the resort gives to their customers before heading up the mountain.

The lawsuits allege several aspects of negligence by the resort led to the March 2, 2018 deaths of Braun and Panet-Raymond, in separate incidents.

The lawsuit, says both victims were inside the resort's boundaries and suffocated after falling into hidden and unbarricaded tree wells.

It notes "a substantial amount of snow" had fallen at the resort in the three weeks before the pair died, leading to the tree wells' development, and claims the resort "knew or should have known of the danger" they posed and have done more to monitor and warn of those risks, to prevent such tragedies.

