Families of 2 2018 Mt. Bachelor tree well victims still waiting for wrongful death lawsuit to proceed

Skier, snowboarder suffocated on the same day in March 2018

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been nearly four years since a skier and snowboarder died on the same day at Mt. Bachelor. Both fell into tree wells and suffocated in separate incidents on March 2, 2018.

Nearly two years after they died, the victims' fathers filed a joint wrongful death lawsuit seeking a total of $30 million from the Central Oregon resort.

The lawsuit, filed in the Deschutes County Circuit Court, alleges several aspects of negligence by the resort led to the March 2, 2018 deaths of snowboarder Alfonso Braun, 24, of Bend, and Nicole Panet-Raymond, 19, of Eugene.

The light, fluffy powder so many Mt. Bachelor skiers and snowboarders crave when they hit the slopes also brings with it an increased danger of someone falling into a tree well and suffocating.

Alfonso's father, Eduardo Braun, says the lawsuit is still waiting for a judge to be assigned the case, and no headway has been made.

Braun says his son and Panet-Raymond were not "off-trail" and that Mt. Bachelor management did not have warnings against the danger of tree wells to adequately minimize the risk.

The issue came tragically to light once again on New Year's Eve. Experienced mountaineer Birkan Uzun, a native of Cyprus, died after falling into a tree well at Mt. Bachelor last Friday. It was the fifth such death at Mt. Bachelor in the past 20 years.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 21 met with representatives from Mt. Bachelor about the dangers of tree wells following back-to-back storms and heavy snowfall.

