Leaking fire hydrant in west Bend has gushed water for past month; nearby residents say wells running dry

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire hydrant off Saddleback Drive in west Bend has been leaking water for the past month, and area residents say the water company who controls the hydrant's water flow has been unresponsive about the issue, which they say has led to nearby wells running dry.

Since June 12, the fire hydrant in question, who's water surveyor is Sun Country Water, has been leaking and hasn't been fixed, according to neighbors. The leakage of the water has resulted in nearby wells running dry for about 100 homes near Shevlin Park in west Bend, they say.

Oregon Public Utility Commission Docket UM 2280 shows a form by the Oregon Department of Justice that was filed in March to issue financial penalties to Sun Country Water due to lack of compliance dating back to last year. In the same docket are a number of public comments about Sun Country Water regarding billing practices and functions of their water utility dating back to April.

Government regulators indicated they haven't been able to get hold of the company or its owner, Butch Jones, since learning about the incident last month.

According to neighbors in the area, boil-water notices have not been put out by the company for homes in the area, as the water is not contaminated. Boil notices only have to be issued by water surveyors for contamination and when the quality of water is deemed too toxic to drink, and not for water pressure issues, according to Deschutes County Health Services Specialist Jeff Freund.

The neighbors say no codes or laws allow local governments to go after private water companies or for water surveyors to put out notices for water leakages and pressure issues only.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with residents affected by the problems, as well as talking with the Oregon Water Resources Department about the hydrant leak. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.