Deschutes County Justice Court warns of fake emails seeking ‘fine’ payments

Crime Stoppers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Justice Court staff is warning residents about a scam involving fake emails that ask residents to pay fines supposedly associated with traffic citations.

Court staff has received several calls from community members who have received an email from someone who identifies themselves as Deschutes County Traffic Enforcement and asks recipients to pay a fine for a traffic violation.

These emails are a scam, and recipients should not provide any payment or personal information. If you receive this message, please do not respond to it.

The Deschutes County Justice Court does not email traffic citations.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, please contact non-emergency dispatch at (541) 693-6911.