Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 to identify pregnant woman found slain in NE Oregon in 1978

ELGIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A cash reward of up to $2,500 is now available from Crime Stoppers of Oregon in an effort to to help identify a murdered pregnant woman found by hunters in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon in August of 1978.

The skeletal remains of the woman and a fetus, knotted coaxial cable, zippers, a white bra or halter top, red Catalina-brand pants (size 15/16), scraps of white cloth with red hearts and ankle-high boots were discovered in and near a shallow grave straddling a wooded game trail near Finley Creek in Union County.

The body was located near Elgin on August 28, 1978. It was located by a child who was on a hunting trip with family. The family saw the remains and called police. Oregon State Police responded and took over the investigation.

The woman was estimated to be between 5’1” and 5’3” and weighed approximately 115-125 pounds. She had light-colored hair, possibly blonde or sandy brown. The fetus was estimated to be near to full-term

Investigators believe the woman had been killed in the early to mid-1970s. Redgrave Research Forensic Services has provided a composite sketch of what the woman may have looked like.

More information about the unidentified woman can be found at www.facebook.com/finleycreekjanedoe. Volunteers with the Finley Creek Jane Doe Task Force have led the effort to identify the woman and her unborn infant.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the cash reward of up to $2,500. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

If you wish to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime in Oregon, visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or download the P3 Tips app for your smart phone or tablet.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded entirely by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation or to view other unsolved cases, visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.