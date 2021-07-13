Crook County Summer School reports record enrollment of 1,358 students

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Classrooms in the Crook County School District did not stay empty for long, even though summer break is well underway. Over 1,300 students are enjoying a variety of summer school classes and activities in every grade, from kindergarten through high school. Enrollment far exceeds the normal summer school program, which typically serves fewer than 100 students.

“I was shocked when I saw the final numbers, but so thankful we can provide this opportunity for our families. Students have lost so much this year because of COVID-19, so we believe Summer School is a great opportunity to keep students on track and ready for next school year,” explained Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

Enrollment across all grade levels includes:

Elementary School Students: 620

Middle School Students: 397

High School Students: 341

Summer school is made possible by the dedication of teachers and staff who are giving up their normal summer break to serve families and students. Over 160 staff are signed up to work Summer School, which also includes high school students trained and hired to help at the elementary level.

“District teachers and staff were heroic during the pandemic as they creatively provided educational opportunities to keep schools open as much as possible. But it's undeniable that we lost learning opportunities for some students. Summer School is a chance to earn some of that back. The creative way the staff has added back student engagement activities should make this a ‘third semester’ to remember,” said Chair Scott Cooper of the Crook County School Board.

The elementary program, called Summer Blast, offers a variety of fun and engaging classes focused on STEM education – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Crook County Middle School and Crook County High School are offering a “Summer Series”, and students can take classes like woodshop, science & baking, rockets & drones, ceramics, guitar, yoga, and outdoor exploration. High school students who are credit deficient can make up missed opportunities from last year, and begin the 2021-22 school on a positive note.

“While these classes are meant to be fun and engaging, we have to focus on students who struggled last year and need that extra lift to catch back up. We owe it to our families to provide additional support given how difficult remote learning was for so many students,” said Dr. Johnson.

Summer school runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through July 29th. High school students will attend from 8am – 1pm, middle school from 8:15pm – 1:15pm, and elementary students from 8:30am – 1:30pm. The school district is providing bus transportation, daily meals, and nurses will be onsite to help with medical issues and respond to any potential cases of COVID-19.

Masks and social distancing are now optional, but not required for Summer School after Governor Kate Brown lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30th. The state of Oregon still requires schools to send students or staff home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus. Many summer school activities are held outside, and the school district remains committed to sanitizing buildings and supporting students and staff who want to wear masks for their own safety.

The elementary Summer Blast program is currently at capacity, but there are still slots available at the middle and high school. For more information on the summer school programs and bus routes, check out the following links: