Crook County
OSP, ODFW come to the aid of a mule deer doe entangled in wire fencing in Powell Butte

Mule deer doe wrapped in wire fencing got some help from OSP troopers, ODFW biologists recently in Powell Butte
Oregon State Police
POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police and the Department of Fish and Wildlife recently came to the aid of a mule deer doe in Powell Butte struggling with some wire fencing wrapped around her, troopers said.

OSP Fish & Wildlife troopers from Prineville and Madras responded to the report of the animal in trouble on Nov. 28 along Twin Lakes Road. The found the doe with fencing around a leg and its neck, with two yearling mule deer twins staying close by.

Troopers asked ODFW biologists for assistance, and when they arrived, the doe was successfully darted with a tranquilizer, according to Tuesday’s OSP Facebook post.

Once the doe laid down and was safe to approach, two troopers cut the wire fencing away. ODFW biologists then gave the deer reversal drugs – and “after waking up, the doe trotted off to rejoin the twin yearlings,” OSP said.

“If you see a wild animal in trouble, please do not approach it on your own,” OSP said. “Call *OSP from your mobile device and request an OSP trooper to assist.”

